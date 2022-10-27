UrduPoint.com

Health Projects In DG Khan To Benefit Both Locals, People In Tribal, Border Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Health projects in DG Khan to benefit both locals, people in tribal, border areas

Newly-deputed Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) South Punjab Ghulam Sagheer Shahid said that ongoing health projects in Dera Ghazi Khan not only would benefit locals but also people in tribal and border areas after their completion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Newly-deputed Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) South Punjab Ghulam Sagheer Shahid said that ongoing health projects in Dera Ghazi Khan not only would benefit locals but also people in tribal and border areas after their completion.

He expressed these views during his visit to the DG Khan Teaching Hospital on Thursday.

He inspected service delivery in different departments of the hospital and the medical and other facilities provided in cardiac block, operation theatres, OPD block and medical and surgical wards.

The secretary also visited the patients in different wards and asked them and their attendants about the medical facilities and the attitude of the staff.

Taking note of the complaints of drugs being procured from the local market and laboratory tests being conducted from private laboratories in various wards, the secretary expressed his displeasure and ordered MS Teaching Hospital DG Khan Dr. Muhammad Riaz to provide all medicines to the trauma centre, emergency and indoor patients free of charge.

The secretary also visited the new modular operation theatres and modern laboratory in the cardiology block and inspected various modern machinery.

Principal Ghazi Medical College DG Khan Dr. Asif Qureshi briefed the secretary that OTs were going to be launched according to modern international standards.

Regarding medical college, he informed that so far seven badges had passed out, and a total of 120 students could be enrolled with the medical college under the open merit and allotted quota.

The secretary, while issuing instructions to the principal, said immediate steps should be taken to meet the shortage of manpower and all stakeholders should be taken onboard immediately to hold the second convocation of the medical college.

Secretary also visited the under-construction projects of DG Khan Institute of Cardiology, Mother and Child and OPD and Emergency blocks and reviewed the speed of work. He expressed hope that upon the fictionalization of the Institute of Cardiology, Mother and Child and Emergency OPD block under construction by the Health Department in DG Khan, the people would have the best and timely medical facilities.

Related Topics

Shortage Education Punjab Drugs Visit Dera Ghazi Khan Ghazi Border Market All From Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

US Can Offer Nothing But Its Domination to World - ..

US Can Offer Nothing But Its Domination to World - Putin

37 seconds ago
 Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink: Haye Squad qualify ..

Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink: Haye Squad qualify for main final

38 seconds ago
 Minister leads Kashmir Black Day rally to express ..

Minister leads Kashmir Black Day rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

40 seconds ago
 Shaukat Khanum Polo in Pink Tournament: Diamond Pa ..

Shaukat Khanum Polo in Pink Tournament: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steels reach mai ..

41 seconds ago
 Putin Says West See Any Alternative Point of View ..

Putin Says West See Any Alternative Point of View as 'Subversive Propaganda'

3 minutes ago
 Putin Says Traditional Values Unique for Each Nati ..

Putin Says Traditional Values Unique for Each Nation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.