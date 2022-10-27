Health projects in DG Khan to benefit both locals, people in tribal, border areas

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Newly-deputed Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) South Punjab Ghulam Sagheer Shahid said that ongoing health projects in Dera Ghazi Khan not only would benefit locals but also people in tribal and border areas after their completion.

He expressed these views during his visit to the DG Khan Teaching Hospital on Thursday.

He inspected service delivery in different departments of the hospital and the medical and other facilities provided in cardiac block, operation theatres, OPD block and medical and surgical wards.

The secretary also visited the patients in different wards and asked them and their attendants about the medical facilities and the attitude of the staff.

Taking note of the complaints of drugs being procured from the local market and laboratory tests being conducted from private laboratories in various wards, the secretary expressed his displeasure and ordered MS Teaching Hospital DG Khan Dr. Muhammad Riaz to provide all medicines to the trauma centre, emergency and indoor patients free of charge.

The secretary also visited the new modular operation theatres and modern laboratory in the cardiology block and inspected various modern machinery.

Principal Ghazi Medical College DG Khan Dr. Asif Qureshi briefed the secretary that OTs were going to be launched according to modern international standards.

Regarding medical college, he informed that so far seven badges had passed out, and a total of 120 students could be enrolled with the medical college under the open merit and allotted quota.

The secretary, while issuing instructions to the principal, said immediate steps should be taken to meet the shortage of manpower and all stakeholders should be taken onboard immediately to hold the second convocation of the medical college.

Secretary also visited the under-construction projects of DG Khan Institute of Cardiology, Mother and Child and OPD and Emergency blocks and reviewed the speed of work. He expressed hope that upon the fictionalization of the Institute of Cardiology, Mother and Child and Emergency OPD block under construction by the Health Department in DG Khan, the people would have the best and timely medical facilities.