Open Menu

Health Reforms Government's Top Priority. Maj General (R) Azhar Kayani

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Health reforms government's top priority. Maj General (R) Azhar Kayani

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) CM's Advisor on Health, Major General (Rtd) Azhar Mehmood Kayani on Wednesday said that health reforms in Punjab are the top priority of the government. He said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has a special focus on improving health facilities.

The advisor remarked this during his visit to Holy Family Hospital (HFH). He emphasized that CM's vision is to provide quality health facilities to the people for which all resources must be utilized. He expressed satisfaction that after revamping and renovation, the hospital is fully functional. "The hospital is equipped with modern facilities where standard treatment facilities are available to the patients", he added.

He observed that according to the CM's vision, provision of free medicines is being ensured in the hospitals.

The health advisor made a detailed visit to the hospital's various departments including emergency, OT and OPD. He reviewed the provision of health facilities in the hospital. He met and inquired from the patients about the treatment facilities being provided in the hospital.

The advisor also checked the attendance of the staff, record of supply of medicines, cleanliness situation and other issues. He categorically inquired about the provision of free medicines to the patients.

Medical Suprententdent HFH, Dr. Ejaz Butt briefed the advisor regarding treatment in the hospital and other issues.

Vice Chancellor Rawalpi di Medical University (RMU), Dr. Muhammad Umar informed the Health Advisor regarding the ongoing educational activities in RMU.

Gen (r) Azhar Kayani informed the hospital administration that the purpose of his visits to various hospitals in the city was to ensure the provision of quality healthcare facilities in accordance with the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz.

"I am reviewing the health facilities on the instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister", he said. He directed the hospital administration to keep a box outside the ward for registering public complaints.

"There should be no complaints particularly on OPD, ER and free medicines", he directed and warned of taking stern actions against those involved in any negligence.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Visit Family All From Government Top

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

5 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

5 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

5 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

5 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

5 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

5 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

5 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

5 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

5 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

5 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan