Health Reforms Government's Top Priority. Maj General (R) Azhar Kayani
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 01:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) CM's Advisor on Health, Major General (Rtd) Azhar Mehmood Kayani on Wednesday said that health reforms in Punjab are the top priority of the government. He said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has a special focus on improving health facilities.
The advisor remarked this during his visit to Holy Family Hospital (HFH). He emphasized that CM's vision is to provide quality health facilities to the people for which all resources must be utilized. He expressed satisfaction that after revamping and renovation, the hospital is fully functional. "The hospital is equipped with modern facilities where standard treatment facilities are available to the patients", he added.
He observed that according to the CM's vision, provision of free medicines is being ensured in the hospitals.
The health advisor made a detailed visit to the hospital's various departments including emergency, OT and OPD. He reviewed the provision of health facilities in the hospital. He met and inquired from the patients about the treatment facilities being provided in the hospital.
The advisor also checked the attendance of the staff, record of supply of medicines, cleanliness situation and other issues. He categorically inquired about the provision of free medicines to the patients.
Medical Suprententdent HFH, Dr. Ejaz Butt briefed the advisor regarding treatment in the hospital and other issues.
Vice Chancellor Rawalpi di Medical University (RMU), Dr. Muhammad Umar informed the Health Advisor regarding the ongoing educational activities in RMU.
Gen (r) Azhar Kayani informed the hospital administration that the purpose of his visits to various hospitals in the city was to ensure the provision of quality healthcare facilities in accordance with the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz.
"I am reviewing the health facilities on the instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister", he said. He directed the hospital administration to keep a box outside the ward for registering public complaints.
"There should be no complaints particularly on OPD, ER and free medicines", he directed and warned of taking stern actions against those involved in any negligence.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason3 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held5 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication5 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas5 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank5 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif5 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank5 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister5 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body5 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea5 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi5 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA5 hours ago