Health reforms to continue despite smear campaign : Taimur Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra said health reforms would be implemented in letter and spirit to bring further improvement in the health sector despite malicious propaganda campaign by some electronic news channel and on social media.

In a statement, he said since assuming the charge of health department, he started introducing reforms agenda but unfortunately some elements in the health sector start to defame him and his colleagues.

He said social media posts and whatsApp groups were used to defame him in a bid to avert reforms in health sector.

He said since day first in the politics he pledged to uphold honesty and utmost integrity in discharge of duties.