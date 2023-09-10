Health research critical to achieve targets: Dr Nadeem Jan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Sunday said that promoting and prioritizing health research was of critical important in achieving goals in the health sector.

Presiding over the closing session of two day national health research conference, the minister said that no one could deny the importance of research for the promotion of health sector.

While addressing top experts from the health sector and heads of organizations hailing from across the country who participated in this conference, Dr. Nadeem said the conference afforded deep confluence of knowledge, expertise and dedication.

He appreciated the keynote speakers, invited talks and thought-provoking panel discussions, all of which have contributed to enriching the insights of health research in Pakistan.

The conference has helped develop a better understanding of challenges and in comprehending the framework of health research, the minister remarked.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said we have collectively contributed to share knowledge that has the potential to reshape our nation's health landscape.

The minister appreciated Health Research Institute-National Institute of Health, Higher education Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Science Foundation and Pakistan academy of Sciences for organizing this landmark conference.

The two-day moot had discussions around emerging areas of research, delving into pharmaceutical research and drug development showcasing the pivotal role of innovation in transforming healthcare delivery and outcomes, knowledge exchanged, collaborations established and ideas germinated.

These activities aim to serve as the foundation upon which we build a stronger foundation for health research in Pakistan.

The meeting was a gateway to promote networking among funding agencies, researchers, policymakers and stakeholders besides being a platform for research innovations and necessary insights to steer the future of health research in Pakistan toward new horizons.

The conference culminated with the issuance of Islamabad Declaration.