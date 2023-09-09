Health research critical to making progress in medical field

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2023 | 07:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Federal Secretary Health Iftikhar Shallwani on Saturday emphasized prioritizing health research as it is of critical importance to making progress in the health sector.

Inaugurating the two-day National Health Research Conference, he said that evidence-based decision-making is of pivotal importance in meeting the challenges that confront us in the provision of health care to the masses.

He was addressing top health research experts and public health leaders from across the country.

Top public health leader Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta Chairman board of Governors National Institute of Health (NIH) delivered his keynote address making a strong case for priority to health research.

The two-day National Health Research Conference has been jointly organized by the National Institute of Health, the Higher education Commission, the Pakistan academy of Sciences, and the Pakistan Science Foundation.

The main objective of the conference is to promote collaboration and networking among funding agencies, researchers, policymakers, and allied stakeholders and also to provide a platform for research funding agencies to present their experiences and research.

This conference is a unique opportunity for researchers, healthcare professionals, academicians and policymakers to come together to share knowledge, discuss the latest trends in health research and explore new ideas and collaborations.

The conference covers a wide range of topics including health research contextualization and prioritization, emerging areas of research, pharmaceutical research, and drug development besides formulating a draft Islamabad Declaration for Health Research prioritization and capacity strengthening in Pakistan.

