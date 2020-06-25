Health Risk Allowance summary sent to Chief Minister Murad

Sindh Health Department has sent a summary to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah regarding the Health Risk Allowance to the all health personnel in view of Covid-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Health Department has sent a summary to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah regarding the Health Risk Allowance to the all health personnel in view of Covid-19.

According to sources, it has been unanimously decided in a meeting with the representatives of doctors and paramedical staff that in addition to the health personnel who were performing duties related to Covid-19 patients in the health institutions and laboratories, the health risk allowance would also be offered to the remaining health staff including postgraduate students, house job officers and nursing students.

The summary in this regard has been sent to the Chief Minister for approval.