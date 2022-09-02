Health schemes of South Punjab reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :A meeting of CEOs of Districts Health Authorities (DHAs) of 11 districts of South Punjab discussed 121 health schemes to review pace of work on ongoing projects here on Friday.

Secretary Health South Punjab, Muhammad Iqbal presiding over the meeting discussed 87 underway and 34 new schemes in the region in length.

Officials briefed about 20 schemes of Multan, 15 of Bahawalpur, 34 of DG Khan divisions and 54 other miscellaneous schemes.

The secretary asked all Chief Executives DHAs to accomplish the schemes on timely and no compromised should be made on standard of work.

He warned of departments concerned to use sub standard material because he would not tolerate it.Mr Iqbal directed CEOs to make monitoring of the work on schemes more effective.In charges DTLs and other officials attended the meeting.