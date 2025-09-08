Open Menu

Health, School Education Deptts Asked To Submit Reports On Infrastructure Damage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Health, school education deptts asked to submit reports on infrastructure damage

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan on Monday directed the health

and school education departments to submit detailed reports on infrastructure

damage in affected areas.

Chairing a meeting, he eulogized Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Capt (R)

Muhammad Waseem, and his team for their outstanding performance in managing

flood-affected areas. He acknowledged the exceptional teamwork displayed

by the district administration, rescue teams, health department, and other

agencies, which had significantly mitigate the difficulties faced by the affected

people and provided them with timely relief.

CEO Health --- informed the meeting that a cervical cancer vaccination campaign

would be conducted in Sargodha from September 14 to 21, targeting girls aged 9-14

in educational institutions and madaris.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan directed the Punjab Water Authority to provide

details on the restoration of water supply filtration plants in Kot Momin and

surrounding areas.

The meeting was briefed on the progress of city beautification plan, including

the restoration of parks and greenbelts in various areas.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including DG PHA Muhammad Arshad,

Director Development Bilal Hassan, CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran, MD WASA

Azizullah Khan, and Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Shireen Gul, among others.

