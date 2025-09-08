Health, School Education Deptts Asked To Submit Reports On Infrastructure Damage
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan on Monday directed the health
and school education departments to submit detailed reports on infrastructure
damage in affected areas.
Chairing a meeting, he eulogized Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Capt (R)
Muhammad Waseem, and his team for their outstanding performance in managing
flood-affected areas. He acknowledged the exceptional teamwork displayed
by the district administration, rescue teams, health department, and other
agencies, which had significantly mitigate the difficulties faced by the affected
people and provided them with timely relief.
CEO Health --- informed the meeting that a cervical cancer vaccination campaign
would be conducted in Sargodha from September 14 to 21, targeting girls aged 9-14
in educational institutions and madaris.
Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan directed the Punjab Water Authority to provide
details on the restoration of water supply filtration plants in Kot Momin and
surrounding areas.
The meeting was briefed on the progress of city beautification plan, including
the restoration of parks and greenbelts in various areas.
The meeting was attended by senior officials, including DG PHA Muhammad Arshad,
Director Development Bilal Hassan, CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran, MD WASA
Azizullah Khan, and Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Shireen Gul, among others.
