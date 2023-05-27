Health screening camp for PSCA employees

On the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, a four-day health screening camp was organised for the Punjab Safe Cities Authority employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :On the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, a four-day health screening camp was organised for the Punjab Safe Cities Authority employees.

According to the PSCA, hepatitis A, B and C, TB, blood pressure, sugar and other necessary tests of the officers were conducted in the health screening camp.

After the tests, treatment process would start. The Health Department would provide a report of diseases diagnosed through health screening.

Managing Director PSCA Kamran Khan said that an effective mechanism has been created for screening and treatment of Safe Cities employees with the support of the Health Department.

The PSCA employee screening and diagnosed diseases data would be provided to police department,he added.