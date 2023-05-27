UrduPoint.com

Health Screening Camp For PSCA Employees

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Health screening camp for PSCA employees

On the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, a four-day health screening camp was organised for the Punjab Safe Cities Authority employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :On the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, a four-day health screening camp was organised for the Punjab Safe Cities Authority employees.

According to the PSCA, hepatitis A, B and C, TB, blood pressure, sugar and other necessary tests of the officers were conducted in the health screening camp.

After the tests, treatment process would start. The Health Department would provide a report of diseases diagnosed through health screening.

Managing Director PSCA Kamran Khan said that an effective mechanism has been created for screening and treatment of Safe Cities employees with the support of the Health Department.

The PSCA employee screening and diagnosed diseases data would be provided to police department,he added.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Blood Employment

Recent Stories

78 ASIs promoted in Faisalabad

78 ASIs promoted in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago
 CTD arrests 12 'terrorists' across Punjab

CTD arrests 12 'terrorists' across Punjab

8 minutes ago
 Emirates College for Advanced Education releases t ..

Emirates College for Advanced Education releases three new books at ADIBF

15 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Takbeer T-10 exhibition match to be played ..

Youm-e-Takbeer T-10 exhibition match to be played at Narowal cricket ground

11 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif grieved ove ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif grieved over loss of lives in avalanche i ..

11 minutes ago
 Legislators, Judges take oaths to protect Constitu ..

Legislators, Judges take oaths to protect Constitution; Interpretation of 63(A) ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.