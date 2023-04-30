UrduPoint.com

Health Screening Camp Set Up At Bahawalpur Police Lines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Health Screening Camp set up at Bahawalpur Police Lines

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :On the directions of the Inspector General Police, Punjab, a health screening camp has been established at the Police Lines in Bahawalpur.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, IGP Punjab had directed to establish health screening camps at police lines across the province to conduct blood screening of the police officials and personnel.

"Following the directives of IGP Punjab, a health screening camp had been established at Bahawalpur Police Lines under the supervision of District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas," he said.

He further said that blood screening tests of the police officials would be conducted at the health screening camp that would be included CBC, LFT, RFT, Uric Acid, Sugar Fasting, HBA1C, Hepatitis ABC, Lipid Profile, HIV and others.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Bahawalpur Blood

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Culture ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Cultures Forum at UoS

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2023

29 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

34 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emp ..

Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasise on promoting tolerance, ..

8 hours ago
 Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

10 hours ago
 Andreeva through in Madrid Open on 16th birthday, ..

Andreeva through in Madrid Open on 16th birthday, Gauff crashes

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.