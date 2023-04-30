Health Screening Camp set up at Bahawalpur Police Lines

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :On the directions of the Inspector General Police, Punjab, a health screening camp has been established at the Police Lines in Bahawalpur.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, IGP Punjab had directed to establish health screening camps at police lines across the province to conduct blood screening of the police officials and personnel.

"Following the directives of IGP Punjab, a health screening camp had been established at Bahawalpur Police Lines under the supervision of District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas," he said.

He further said that blood screening tests of the police officials would be conducted at the health screening camp that would be included CBC, LFT, RFT, Uric Acid, Sugar Fasting, HBA1C, Hepatitis ABC, Lipid Profile, HIV and others.