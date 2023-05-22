Health screening of 150,000 constables completed: IGP

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday said that the health screening of more than 150,000 constables of the police force had been completed, however the process of vaccination was still underway

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday said that the health screening of more than 150,000 constables of the police force had been completed, however the process of vaccination was still underway.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the progress on departmental promotions and health projects of employees in all districts was going on rapidly, every officer and official, eligible for promotion according to merit and seniority was being given his right without delay.

The IG said that the promotion board meeting would be held in the next day or two for the promotion of 700 employees of telecommunication, similarly, the promotion of 350 inspectors, 1300 sub-inspectors and 2100 ASIs would be done soon.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that on the Human Resource App (APP HRMIS), record of all office affairs including ACRs, holidays of the employees were being done in time. Efforts were also continued to promote paperless working in police offices, he added.

He said that proposals for new homes and jobs were under consideration for the heirs of police martyrs before 2017.

The IGP said that the supervisory officers should spend maximum time with the constabulary, try hard to solve their problems while all the force should spare no effort to protect the life and property of the citizens.

He expressed these views while addressing the officers of Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari at the Central Police Office here.

On the occasion, the IGP also encouraged 81 police officers and personnel of Khanewal Lodhran and Vehari police with rewards.

As many as, 54 policemen of Lodhran police, 17 of Khanewal and 10 personnel of Vehari were included among the recipients of prizes, who were awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation by IG Punjab.

The IGP expressed that process of encouragement of the officers and personnel who had shown excellent performance would continue.

DIG Headquarters Humayun Basheer Tarar, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG IT Ahsan Younus and retired DSP Aziz Ullah Khan also addressed the ceremony.