Health screening of Bahawalpur police held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Health screening of Bahawalpur Police was conducted at Police Lines Bahawalpur on the instructions of Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

According to the Bahawalpur Police spokesperson, these instructions were issued to ensure the conduct of health screening camps for the district police across the Punjab province.

"District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has supervised and monitored the health screening process of Bahawalpur police," he said.

He further said that all-important health tests including CBC, LFT, RFT, Uric Acid, Blood Sugar Fasting, HBV, HCV, Lipid Profile Test, HIV and others were held at the health screening camp set here.

He added that an anti-hepatitis vaccine was also being injected into the police officials and personnel to protect them from hepatitis.