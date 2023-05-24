UrduPoint.com

Health Screening Of Bahawalpur Police Held

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Health screening of Bahawalpur police held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Health screening of Bahawalpur Police was conducted at Police Lines Bahawalpur on the instructions of Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

According to the Bahawalpur Police spokesperson, these instructions were issued to ensure the conduct of health screening camps for the district police across the Punjab province.

"District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has supervised and monitored the health screening process of Bahawalpur police," he said.

He further said that all-important health tests including CBC, LFT, RFT, Uric Acid, Blood Sugar Fasting, HBV, HCV, Lipid Profile Test, HIV and others were held at the health screening camp set here.

He added that an anti-hepatitis vaccine was also being injected into the police officials and personnel to protect them from hepatitis.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Bahawalpur From Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2023

20 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifica ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifical Academy for Life

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for ..

Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for Life sign MoU

9 hours ago
 Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilo ..

Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets at Contact Gro ..

10 hours ago
 6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.