Health Screening Of Policemen To Continue On Annual Basis: DIG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed on Friday said that the target of health screening of 50 percent of the force given by Inspector General of Police Punjab till May 15 had been achieved as so far health screening of more than 58 percent (120,000) policemen was completed.

Dr. Inam Waheed said that as a result of the health screening, the facts about the police personnel suffering from various diseases had been revealed.

Likewise, hepatitis B&C, blood sugar, high blood pressure and cancer were diagnosed among employees.

Dr. Inam Waheed said that the treatment of the affected officers and personnel would be started as soon as the health screening process was completed.

He added that timely diagnosis and treatment of the disease could improve the service delivery of the officers and personnel.

DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed said that the process of health screening of the force would remain continued on an annual basis.

