Health screening of zaireen completes :no case reported

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Health screening of zaireen accommodated at Quarantine centre has been completed by health department as no corona virus suspected patient reported.

Chief executive officer (CEO) Health Dr Munawar Abbas said that health screening of zaireen was completed in which no corona case reported.

However, an old woman suffering from cholera was shifted to Nishtar hospital. He said that woman has cough issue but her body temperature was normal.

He said that pulmonoligists of Nishtar hospital would decide about doing tests or not.

Meanwhile, District administration made all arrangements for zaireen at Quarantine centre.

100 members squad of Multan Waste management company was deputed there and safety kits and shoes provided to them as preventive measures.

MWMC MD Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that company has purchased 300 safety kits adding that two safety kits and one shoes pair was being provided to each sanitary worker.

He said that sanitary workers would remain at centre 14 days and all out safety measures will be ensured for staffers.

It is pertinent to mention here that 1247 zaireen were shifted at Quarantine centre through 33 buses from Taaftan yesterday.