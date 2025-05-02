Health Secretariat South Punjab to hold rally in favour of Pakistan Army

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Health Department South Punjab is going to hold a mega solidarity rally to express unwavering support for the Pakistan Armed Forces on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

The rally would be started from Shehbaz Sharif hospital and culminated at Children's hospital.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Special Secretary for Primary and Secondary Health South Punjab, Mr. Muhammad Shahbaz Hussain, and Special Secretary for Specialized Healthcare South Punjab, Mr. Aman Ullah.

The meeting focused on finalizing arrangements for the rally and was attended by several senior officials including Additional Secretary Mr. Shahid Abbas Joiya, Director General Health Services South Punjab Dr. Syed Ali Mehdi and CEO District Health Authority Dr. Muhammad Riaz Mastoi.

Deputy Secretary Specialized Healthcare Dr. Maria Mumtaz, security in-charge from the Central Police Office, district officers from Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, and senior officials from the Municipal Corporation were present.

The rally is expected to witness wide participation from officers and employees of both the Primary and Secondary Health department and the Specialized Healthcare department, along with a significant presence from civil society.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Muhammad Shahbaz Hussain emphasized, “Our civil officers and employees stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army. No enemy, including India, will ever be allowed to cast an evil eye on our beloved homeland.”

Aman Ullah added that the Pakistan Army was our pride and honor.