HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Health Secretary Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah assured the delegation of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) that all their legitimate issues would be resolved soon.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, the PMA delegation headed by its Provincial General Secretary Muhammad Zaman Baloch apprised the Health Secretary of all the problems faced by doctors and said that general cadre and non-cadre doctors were not promoted yet.

Baloch also demanded that doctors be given professional health and COVID-19 risk allowance and that PPHI doctors should be made permanent.

After listening carefully to the issues raised by the PMA delegation, Health Secretary assured that all legitimate issues would be resolved soon.

Special Secretary Health Agha Abdul Rehman, PMA Sindh Vice President Dr. Dayali Gul, and Dr. Muhammad Ismail Memon were also present on the occasion.