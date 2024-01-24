- Home
Health Secretary Directs To Take Action Against Unregistered & Substandard Private Hospitals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 08:27 PM
Balochistan Health Secretary Abdullah Khan on Wednesday directed the Healthcare Commission to take strict action against unregistered hospitals and substandard private hospitals to improve and regulate services of private hospitals
The Secretary instructed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Healthcare Commission to take steps to meet the standards of the hospital for the interest of patients, said a press release issued here.
He said that measures were being taken to improve treatment quality in hospitals of the province saying that no compromise would be made on the standard of the hospitals.
The secretary said that the Health Department was taking steps to regularize the sale of medicines which would be regularly monitored by drug inspectors.
