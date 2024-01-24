Health Secretary directs to take action against unregistered & substandard private hospitals

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Health Secretary Abdullah Khan on Wednesday directed the Healthcare Commission to take strict action against unregistered hospitals and substandard private hospitals to improve and regulate services of private hospitals.

The Secretary instructed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Healthcare Commission to take steps to meet the standards of the hospital for the interest of patients, said a press release issued here.

He said that measures were being taken to improve treatment quality in hospitals of the province saying that no compromise would be made on the standard of the hospitals.

The secretary said that the Health Department was taking steps to regularize the sale of medicines which would be regularly monitored by drug inspectors.

