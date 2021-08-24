UrduPoint.com

Health Secretary For Speeding Up Dengue Surveillance

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 11:44 PM

Health Secretary for speeding up dengue surveillance

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Sarah Aslam has directed the department to speed up dengue prevention activities across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Sarah Aslam has directed the department to speed up dengue prevention activities across Punjab.

In a statement on Tuesday, she appealed to the public to take special care of cleanliness and citizens should be more responsible in preventing dengue during monsoon, especially rainwater should not accumulate in residential areas. She said no garbage should be thrown in open places.

Sarah Aslam maintained that the public is requested to extend full cooperation to the Health department teams if they come to their home or business centres for the checking of dengue larvae, as dengue could be very fatal and dangerous fever which could cause death.

During last 24 hours, she informed that only one dengue patient was reported from Sargodha across the province while confirmed patient is under treatment in District Headquarter Hospital Sargodha.

She added during this year total 81 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported from Punjab and out of all confirmed patients, 39 patients had been reported from Lahore while 4 patients were under treatment across the Punjab and 2 in Lahore.

She informed that during last 24 hours, 369,543 indoor and 92,477 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 881 locations, adding that 50,548 indoor and 7,659 outdoor places of Lahore were checked and 653 positive containers were destroyed.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Business Punjab Sargodha All From

Recent Stories

Ain Dubai to welcome visitors in October

Ain Dubai to welcome visitors in October

1 hour ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi signs MoU with UAE Mixed Martial Art ..

DCT Abu Dhabi signs MoU with UAE Mixed Martial Arts Federation, Palms Sports to ..

1 hour ago
 Handicraft 'Hatti' to decorate all arts councils i ..

Handicraft 'Hatti' to decorate all arts councils in Punjab to bring earning to c ..

4 minutes ago
 Woman booked over strangulation charges

Woman booked over strangulation charges

4 minutes ago
 Taliban to Ban Evacuations From Afghanistan After ..

Taliban to Ban Evacuations From Afghanistan After August 31 Deadline - Spokesman

4 minutes ago
 Salem 'witch' to be pardoned thanks to US teens

Salem 'witch' to be pardoned thanks to US teens

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.