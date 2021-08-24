Health Secretary for speeding up dengue surveillance

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Sarah Aslam has directed the department to speed up dengue prevention activities across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Sarah Aslam has directed the department to speed up dengue prevention activities across Punjab.

In a statement on Tuesday, she appealed to the public to take special care of cleanliness and citizens should be more responsible in preventing dengue during monsoon, especially rainwater should not accumulate in residential areas. She said no garbage should be thrown in open places.

Sarah Aslam maintained that the public is requested to extend full cooperation to the Health department teams if they come to their home or business centres for the checking of dengue larvae, as dengue could be very fatal and dangerous fever which could cause death.

During last 24 hours, she informed that only one dengue patient was reported from Sargodha across the province while confirmed patient is under treatment in District Headquarter Hospital Sargodha.

She added during this year total 81 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported from Punjab and out of all confirmed patients, 39 patients had been reported from Lahore while 4 patients were under treatment across the Punjab and 2 in Lahore.

She informed that during last 24 hours, 369,543 indoor and 92,477 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 881 locations, adding that 50,548 indoor and 7,659 outdoor places of Lahore were checked and 653 positive containers were destroyed.