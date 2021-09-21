UrduPoint.com

Health Secretary For Speeding Up Dengue Surveillance

Tue 21st September 2021

Health Secretary for speeding up dengue surveillance

Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) department Secretary Imran Sikandar has directed the department to speed up dengue prevention activities across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) department Secretary Imran Sikandar has directed the department to speed up dengue prevention activities across Punjab.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he appealed to the public to take special care of cleanliness and citizens should be more responsible in preventing dengue during monsoon, especially rainwater should not be accumulated in residential areas.

The secretary said no garbage should be thrown in open places. He maintained that the public was requested to extend full cooperation to the Health department teams if they come to their home or business centres for the checking of dengue larvae, as dengue could be very fatal and was a very dangerous fever which could cause death.

During last 24 hours, 17 dengue cases were reported across the province as 10 were reported from Lahore, 4 were from Rawalpindi and one was reported each from Multan, Vehari and Muzafargarh.

During this year, total 605 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported from Punjab and out of all confirmed cases, 497 patients had been reported from Lahore.

At present, a total of 31 patients were admitted across Punjab, out of which 19 patients were admitted in the hospitals of Lahore.

In Lahore, each 4 patients were admitted in Fatima Memorial Hospital and Services Hospital, each 3 patients were admitted in Mayo Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 2 in Doctors Hospital while 1 patient was admitted each to Nawaz Sharif Hospital, Ever Care Hospital and Hameed Latif Hospital.

Around 8 patients were admitted in Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi, 2 patients were admitted each in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi, whereas 2 patients were admitted in Nishtar Hospital Multan.

During the last 24 hours, 366,785 indoor and 78,252 outdoor locations were checked across Punjab, while larvae were destroyed from 828 locations.

In Lahore, 52,880 indoor and 7,808 outdoor locations were checked and 569 positivecontainers were destroyed.

