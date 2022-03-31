Health Secretary inaugurates Oxygen plant at Fatima Jinnah General & Chest Hospital Quetta

Balochistan Health Secretary Noor-ul-Haq Baloch on Thursday said that incumbent provincial government was taking measures to provide healthcare facilities to people in government run hospitals in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan Health Secretary Noor-ul-Haq Baloch on Thursday said that incumbent provincial government was taking measures to provide healthcare facilities to people in government run hospitals in Balochistan.

He expressed these views while inaugurating an automated oxygen plant at Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Diseases Institute in QuettaChief Executive of Fatima Jinnah Chest Diseases Institute, Prof. Shirin Khan, In-charge of Operations Cell Health Department, Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, Project Director Coved 19 Response and Natural Disaster Program Balochistan Dr. Naqibullah Khan Niazi, MS of Fatima Jinnah Hospital Dr. Sadiq , Staff Officer Health Secretary Shaukat Zhri and other assistants were also present.