UrduPoint.com

Health Secretary Inaugurates Oxygen Plant At Fatima Jinnah General & Chest Hospital Quetta

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Health Secretary inaugurates Oxygen plant at Fatima Jinnah General & Chest Hospital Quetta

Balochistan Health Secretary Noor-ul-Haq Baloch on Thursday said that incumbent provincial government was taking measures to provide healthcare facilities to people in government run hospitals in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan Health Secretary Noor-ul-Haq Baloch on Thursday said that incumbent provincial government was taking measures to provide healthcare facilities to people in government run hospitals in Balochistan.

He expressed these views while inaugurating an automated oxygen plant at Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Diseases Institute in QuettaChief Executive of Fatima Jinnah Chest Diseases Institute, Prof. Shirin Khan, In-charge of Operations Cell Health Department, Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, Project Director Coved 19 Response and Natural Disaster Program Balochistan Dr. Naqibullah Khan Niazi, MS of Fatima Jinnah Hospital Dr. Sadiq , Staff Officer Health Secretary Shaukat Zhri and other assistants were also present.

Related Topics

Balochistan Fatima Jinnah Government

Recent Stories

New Shepard Makes Fourth Space Flight With Six Tou ..

New Shepard Makes Fourth Space Flight With Six Tourists On Board - Blue Origin

2 minutes ago
 MEPCO introduces 'MEPCO Light' App to facilitate c ..

MEPCO introduces 'MEPCO Light' App to facilitate consumers in Ramadan

2 minutes ago
 DIG visits election CCTV control room

DIG visits election CCTV control room

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan bags 195 votes in poll for membership res ..

Pakistan bags 195 votes in poll for membership restoration at FIFA Congress

2 minutes ago
 Assistant Commissioner removes encroachments in Kh ..

Assistant Commissioner removes encroachments in Khuzdar

6 minutes ago
 Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates Pakistan Institute of ..

Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates Pakistan Institute of Education

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.