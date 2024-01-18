Health Secretary inspects upgradation of hospitals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan visited Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital, Haseeb Shaheed Colony and Allied Hospital-I and II, here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh accompanied the secretary.

The secretary visited surgical emergency, OPD and new block of Allied Hospital and reviewed the ongoing work of upgradation and directed for early completion of mega projects in the health sector.

He said that Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi will inaugurate the project on completion of the work.

The secretary was briefed about the ongoing projects by the Deputy Commissioner.

He hoped to complete the up-gradation of Allied Hospital-I by January 31.

CEO Health Dr. Asfandyar and Medical Superintendents were also present.