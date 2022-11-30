Health secretary meets YNA

Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi had a meeting with the Young Nurses Association (YNA) delegation in his office, in which Special Secretaries of Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Shoaib Jadoon, Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Nursing Qurat-ul-Ain, DG Nursing and officials of YNA were present

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi had a meeting with the Young Nurses Association (YNA) delegation in his office, in which Special Secretaries of Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education Shoaib Jadoon, Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Nursing Qurat-ul-Ain, DG Nursing and officials of YNA were present.

During the meeting, Secretary Health Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi issued orders to the relevant officers on the request of the Young Nurses Association. The Secretary Health said that he issued instructions to the relevant officers regarding all the legitimate demands of the Young Nurses Association.

Nurses are serving the patients in government teaching hospitals of Punjab, he said and added that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have performed excellent services during Corona.

He said the Department of Specialized HealthCare and Medical Education has recruited the first time male nurses. The Department of Specialized HealthCare and Medical Education along with all stakeholders is creating facilities for patients in hospitals, he said, adding that transparency is being ensured in the promotions of doctors, nurses and paramedics.