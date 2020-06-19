Health Secretary orders availability of all life saving drugs in markets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Secretary Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered the Directorate of Drug Control and Pharmacy Services (DG, DC & PS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure availability of all life saving drugs in the markets in the wake of COVID-19 spread.

A notification issued here on Friday said following the instruction, the directorate has kicked off a campaign and deputed special inspectors to ensure provincial drug inspection in the drugs/Medicines markets.

Provincial drug inspectors carried out series of inspections in which large quantities of suspected Xanax tablets were recovered and seized by Drug Control inspector Peshawar, while large quantities of a lifesaving drug used in dialysis were also seized in violation of drug discount and price adjustment rules by Drug Control Nowshera.

Another medicine, spurious halothane was also recovered and sampled by Drug Control Lower Dir, which is used as general anesthetic in all private and public sector hospitals.

Drug control Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Charsadda, Bunair and all districts across the province ensured availability of Dexamethasone in market and issued strict directives to the stockists, distributors, whole sellers, retailers and manufacturers for maintaining controlled and documented sale/purchase record of dexamethasone containing dosage forms.