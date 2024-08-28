Open Menu

Health Secretary Orders Comprehensive Review Of Teaching Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 11:15 PM

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mehmood Khan has issued directives for a comprehensive review of government teaching hospitals across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mehmood Khan has issued directives for a comprehensive review of government teaching hospitals across the province.

In a recent move aimed at improving healthcare services, the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has released an official letter on Wednesday, mandating senior officials to carry out thorough inspections of these institutions.

According to the directives, the designated officers are required to visit various government teaching hospitals and complete a detailed proforma to assess the current situation. The inspections will be conducted following a specific checklist to ensure a standardized evaluation process across all facilities. The findings from these inspections will be compiled into a review report to be submitted to the Health Secretary.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Visit All From Government

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

7 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

7 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

7 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

8 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

8 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

8 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

8 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

8 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

8 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

8 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

9 hours ago
 AJK's acting President Latif Akbar condoles the de ..

AJK's acting President Latif Akbar condoles the demise of ex-AJK Minister Chaudh ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan