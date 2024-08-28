Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mehmood Khan has issued directives for a comprehensive review of government teaching hospitals across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mehmood Khan has issued directives for a comprehensive review of government teaching hospitals across the province.

In a recent move aimed at improving healthcare services, the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has released an official letter on Wednesday, mandating senior officials to carry out thorough inspections of these institutions.

According to the directives, the designated officers are required to visit various government teaching hospitals and complete a detailed proforma to assess the current situation. The inspections will be conducted following a specific checklist to ensure a standardized evaluation process across all facilities. The findings from these inspections will be compiled into a review report to be submitted to the Health Secretary.