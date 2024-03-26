Health Secretary Punjab Inspects Bahawalnagar Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 11:18 PM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Punjab, Ali Jan visited Bahawalnagar's district headquarters hospital and reviewed the facilities being provided to the patients there.
According to the details, the health secretary opened a new laundry facility and issued directives to enhance treatment standards and medication availability in the district hospital.
Ali Jan also assessed the progress during his visit and monitored all ongoing health initiatives including construction of Medical College Bahawalnagar, scheduled to be completed within a year.
Additionally, plans were announced to introduce MRI service at the district hospital within four months period.
The secretary emphasized the need to eliminate irregularities to ensure improved healthcare services.
