Health secretary reviews measures regarding reactivation of blood banks at tehsil level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday reviewed the measures regarding reactivation of blood banks at tehsil level, storage and supply of bloods in hospitals.

Presiding over a meeting in his office, he directed to ensure safe blood transfusion at tehsil level.

Additional Secretary Technical Sundas Irshad, Dr. Iftikhar from Nishtar Hospital and other officials participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary said the Punjab government wanted to ensure safe blood transfusion at the tehsil level.

Safe blood transfusion was of a paramount importance for complete eradication of Hepatitis A, B and C, AIDS and other diseases.

He said that infection rate 8.98 had been recorded in blood samples in Multan and Bahawalpur areas.

On the direction of Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, safe delivery of blood wouldbe ensured to blood banks across the province, he added.