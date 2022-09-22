UrduPoint.com

Health Secretary Reviews PMF Performance

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Health secretary reviews PMF performance

Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch reviewed the performance of Punjab Medical Faculty (PMF) in detail on Thursday and informed the meeting that student taking a two-year course at the Faculty would now be able to continue their further education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch reviewed the performance of Punjab Medical Faculty (PMF) in detail on Thursday and informed the meeting that student taking a two-year course at the Faculty would now be able to continue their further education.

While presiding over a meeting at his office here, he said the decision would save two years of students taking courses through the Punjab Medical Faculty. He said that the two-year PMF programme would be considered equal to FSc. He said that the PMF and Allied Health were also preparing a PC-1 for the school of Paramedics, adding that government allied health schools would also be constructed.

"We are also restructuring the Punjab Medical Faculty to make it more active," he added.

The secretary said that work on equalising the course fees on behalf of the Punjab Medical Faculty was in progress.

Secretary Punjab Medical Faculty Dr Nadeem gave a briefing on the PMF programme. Additional Secretary Technical and Vice President Punjab Medical Faculty Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif and other officers participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Student Progress Government

Recent Stories

HCSTSI office bearers elected unopposed

HCSTSI office bearers elected unopposed

3 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review preparations for 12 Ra ..

DC chairs meeting to review preparations for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hyd takes notice of delaying tactics ..

Commissioner Hyd takes notice of delaying tactics in development schemes complet ..

3 minutes ago
 CNN Host Cancels Interview With Iranian President, ..

CNN Host Cancels Interview With Iranian President, Claims He Demanded She Wear H ..

3 minutes ago
 China Hopes for Prompt Conflict Resolution in Ukra ..

China Hopes for Prompt Conflict Resolution in Ukraine - Foreign Minister

5 minutes ago
 PJCA holds Haikus exhibition at Pakistan National ..

PJCA holds Haikus exhibition at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.