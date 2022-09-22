Health secretary reviews PMF performance

Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch reviewed the performance of Punjab Medical Faculty (PMF) in detail on Thursday and informed the meeting that student taking a two-year course at the Faculty would now be able to continue their further education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch reviewed the performance of Punjab Medical Faculty (PMF) in detail on Thursday and informed the meeting that student taking a two-year course at the Faculty would now be able to continue their further education.

While presiding over a meeting at his office here, he said the decision would save two years of students taking courses through the Punjab Medical Faculty. He said that the two-year PMF programme would be considered equal to FSc. He said that the PMF and Allied Health were also preparing a PC-1 for the school of Paramedics, adding that government allied health schools would also be constructed.

"We are also restructuring the Punjab Medical Faculty to make it more active," he added.

The secretary said that work on equalising the course fees on behalf of the Punjab Medical Faculty was in progress.

Secretary Punjab Medical Faculty Dr Nadeem gave a briefing on the PMF programme. Additional Secretary Technical and Vice President Punjab Medical Faculty Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif and other officers participated in the meeting.