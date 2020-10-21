Health Secretary Sindh visits Patel Hospital

Health Secretary Sindh, Kazim Jatoi visited Patel Hospital to review the facilities and treatment being provided to patients injured in the blast

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Health Secretary Sindh, Kazim Jatoi visited Patel Hospital to review the facilities and treatment being provided to patients injured in the blast.

It was revealed by the statement released here on Wednesday.

Four people were killed and 30 others were injured in a massive explosion in the multi-storey residential building Alnoor Plaza located at Maskan Chowrangi in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The injured were brought to different hospitals of Karachi including Patel Hospital.

During his visit, he directed the hospital management to provide all kinds of facilities and treatment to patients who were brought in the hospital after blast.

Sindh government would bear all expenses incurred for treatment of patients, Kazim Jatoi said.