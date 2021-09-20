Health secretary urges citizens to adopt precautionary measures against dengue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures against dengue besides of taking precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic.

In a press statement, he appealed to the people to take special care of cleanliness and no garbage should be thrown in open places, adding that people should be more responsible in preventing dengue during monsoon and rainwater should not be accumulated in residential areas.

He directed the department to intensify dengue prevention activities across Punjab and appealed to all the religious scholars to inform the worshipers coming to the mosques about the prevention of dengue. "Be a responsible citizen by keeping your surroundings neat and clean" he said.

He maintained that the public was requested to extend full cooperation to the health department teams if they come to your home or business centers for the checking of dengue larvae, as dengue could be fatal and was a very dangerous fever which could cause death.

During last 24 hours, 9 dengue patients were reported from Punjab and 7 patients from Lahore, whereas, respectively, 1 patient was reported from Sargodha and Sheikhupura.

During this year, total 588 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported from Punjab and out of all confirmed patients, 487 patients had been reported from Lahore. At present, a total of 35 patients were admitted across Punjab, out of which, 22 patients in hospitals of Lahore.

As per detail, 7 patients in Mayo Hospital, 4 in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 3 in Services Hospital and 2 patient each in Masood Hospital and Doctor Hospital respectively 1 patient each in Hameed Latif, Ittefaq and Shalimar Hospital, respectively, 8 patients were admitted in Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi, whereas 2 patient each was admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi, whereas 1 patient was under treatment in Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

During the last 24 hours, 313,260 indoor locations and 72,601 outdoor locations were checked, while larvae were destroyed from 1,824 locations across Punjab. Similarly, in Lahore 75,299indoor places and 9,956 outdoor locations were checked and 1,299 positive containers weredestroyed.