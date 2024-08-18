Health Secretary visits Bacha Khan Airport, Police Services Hospital to review arrangements after Mpox screening

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Secretary Health Adeel Shah, accompanied by DG Health Dr. Muhammad Saleem, visited Bacha Khan International Airport and Police Services Hospital to review the arrangements for Mpox screening and isolation.

At the airport, the Secretary Health reviewed the screening arrangements and received a detailed briefing from Incharge Border Health Services, Mian Fayazuddin. He directed for strict screening of travelers arriving from foreign countries.

He also visited the isolation ward established for Mpox patients and directed the deployment of 7 doctors and 8 technicians to the airport to address staff shortages.

Later, the Secretary Health visited the dedicated isolation ward for suspected Mpox patients at Police Services Hospital. MS Police Hospital, Dr. Niaz, gave him a detailed briefing on the arrangements.

He directed that all safety measures be strictly implemented and that suspected patients be provided with all necessary facilities. He added that isolation wards were being activated at the district level to control the spread of Mpox.

He assured that every possible facility would be provided to the public in this regard.

APP/fam