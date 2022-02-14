Health secretary visits LU hospital, reviews treatment facilities

The provincial Health Secretary Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah on Monday expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided for hygiene and treatment in different wards of the both branches of Liaquat University hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The provincial Health Secretary Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah on Monday expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided for hygiene and treatment in different wards of the both branches of Liaquat University hospital.

The performance of the hospital management for providing the treatment to the patients from Hyderabad and other districts of Sindh was commendable, Zulifiqar Shah said during his visit to city and Jamshoro branches of the hospital.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Mubashir Ali Kolachi, Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi, AMS General Dr. Shahid islam Junejo, Director ICU Dr. Kashif Ali Memon, AMS Jamshoro Dr. Niaz Hussain Bibar, AMS Dr. Shaukat Ali Lakho and others were present on the occasion.

Dr. Mubashir Ali Kolachi informed the health secretary that patients from 15 districts of Sindh including Hyderabad were visiting the hospital daily for treatment of various ailments and number of the patients was increasing day by day.

Despite the lack of funds and staff, hospital was providing all possible treatment facilities to all the patients, MS said.

Various pathology tests including CT scan, MRI were provided free of cost in the hospital, MS said, adding that besides medicines, food and other facilities were being provided to the patients free of cost.

The health secretary visited various parts of the hospital including ICU, OPD, Urology, Nephrology, Interventional Cardiology, Theoretical Surgery, MRI, CT Scan, Children's Emergency, Surgery Wards, Gynecology Wards, Medical Wards, Neurosurgery and Pathology Laboratories.

During his visit, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah inquired about the facilities provided to the patients for their well-being and treatment. The patients informed him that besides all kinds of medical facilities, food was also being provided to them in the hospital.

The health secretary, on the occasion, assured the hospital management that he would personally request the Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah regarding the shortage of staff and increase in the budget and this issue would be resolved soon.

He said besides, this construction and development works would also be carried out in phases so that the hospital could be further upgraded.

He said the treatment facilities being provided in Civil Hospitals of Hyderabad and Jamshoro are not available in major private hospitals as well.

He also appreciated the efforts and endeavors of the hospital management and especially the Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi.