Health Secretary Visits Mayo Hospital Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Health secretary visits Mayo Hospital Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Secretary Health Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi said on Sunday that providing the best medical facilities to patients in the government hospitals was the first priority of the health authorities.

During his surprise visit to the Mayo Hospital here, he said the medical facilities were being reviewed by him at various teaching hospitals of the province. He took a round of the emergency ward, operation theaters and other departments of the hospital and reviewed cleanliness situation also.

The hospital administration informed the health secretary about details of the medical facilities being provided to patients.

Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi said, "We are trying to overcome the shortage of doctors in the government hospitals." He said that more 23 new and larger government hospitals were being built in the province. All kinds of medicines were available for patients in hospitals, he added.

Special Secretary Operations, Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Shoaib Jadoon also accompanied the health secretary during the visit.

