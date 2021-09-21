Health Secretary visits Multan to review healthcare facilities

UrduPoint.com

Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Multan and reviewed healthcare related facilities, critical analysis of Dengue and COVID-19 situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Multan and reviewed healthcare related facilities, critical analysis of Dengue and COVID-19 situation.

During his visit, Commissioner Multan division, and Director Health Services Haroon Jahangir accompanied him, says a press release.

The secretary reviewed vaccination facilities being provided to people in Nishtar Hospital and directed to upgrade the mass vaccination target and improve other health related facilities.

Furthermore, he took the briefing from all district CEOs via video link and discussed all issues related to their respective areas with a thorough assurance of his support in all aspects.

He further directed to achieve the vaccination target and complete dengue surveillance in the division.

He said that ample amount of available vaccines in all vaccination centers throughout the province, adding that state of the art facilities were being provided in all medical centers across the province.

Imran Sikandar advised the citizens to get themselves vaccinated for a better and healthy future.

He directed to complete all ongoing projects timely.

