UrduPoint.com

Health Secretary Vows To Improve Health Facilities

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Health secretary vows to improve health facilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Health Secretary of Balochistan Asfandyar Kakar has reiterated the government's resolve to improve the healthcare system and provide the best health facilities at the doorstep of the people.

He was addressing a meeting of the officers of the health department soon after taking charge of the office here on Wednesday.

Additional Secretary of health Dawood Bazai, deputy secretaries, and sections officers of the health department attended the meeting, said a statement issued by the health department.

Secretary Health Isfandyar Kakar said, "Any individual who comes to the health department shall be respected." "Administrative powers of the health offices will be trickled down to the lower level to make the district health committee including DG Health, DHOs, MS more effective," he said adding that reforms in health department will help improve health care in the province."The health secretary further said, "The hospital system will be improved through public-private partnership and special measures will be taken to regulate private hospitals."

Related Topics

Balochistan Government Best

Recent Stories

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity ..

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

58 minutes ago
 TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

2 hours ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

4 hours ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

4 hours ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.