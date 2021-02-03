Health secretary,DC launches Covid-19 vaccination in Shaeed Benazir Abad division

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Coronavirus preventive vaccination program was formally inaugurated throughout the division Shaheed Benazirabad like other parts of the country. The Divisional Vaccination Centre was set up at Mother and Child Health Care Center.

Additional Secretary Health Umer Farooq Bilo and Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar inaugurated the first phase by administering vaccination to Medical Superintendent Taluka Hospital Qazi Ahmed Dr Yar Ali Jamali.

Addressing the occasion, Additional Secretary Health said that like other parts of the country the first phase of Coronavirus vaccination was formally commenced in Sindh.

He said that 15 Corona vaccination centers were set up throughout the province and the first phase of vaccination was started in three cities including Karachi, Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad. He said that for Shaheed Benazirabad Division the vaccination center was set up at Mother and Child Healthcare Center Nawabshah. Additional Secretary Health said that in the first phase of vaccination 1300 doctors and paramedical staff members would be vaccinated against Covid19.

Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar said that the start of vaccination was pleasing and it would create a sense of security among frontline fighters, which include doctors and paramedical staff whose lives would be protected.

He said that the process of vaccination has started throughout the country but the preventive measures are more necessarily implemented. Addressing the occasion Medical Superintendent Peoples Medical University Hospital, Dr Asif Raza Brohi said that Covid19 Vaccination Center was equipped with all necessary machinery apart from posting of 8 doctors and 20 paramedical staff.

He said that separate vaccination booths are set up for vaccination of male and female comers. He said that a latest ILR system is provided for storage of Covid19 vaccine while special rooms are set up to cope up with any emergency situation. District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Sheraz Ahmed Laghari and officials of the health department were present on the occasion.