Health sector of Sindh destroyed by provincial government: Khurrum Sher Zaman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Karachi Division President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman on Wednesday said that health sector of Sindh has been deliberately destroyed with a conspiracy and the people are being defrauded by the provincial government.

Talking to media outside SIUT, after handing over protective kits, hand gloves, masks and others to the administration of SIUT, he said that the provincial government's spokesman claims that people from abroad are coming to Sindh for treatment while the reality is that there are even no vaccines to treat dog-bite victims in Larkana.

He said the OPDs are still non operational in the province and the health care commission of the province is no where to be found.

There are no better health facilities in any of the city of Sindh.

Also present on the occasion, MNA Aftab Siddiqui said that PPP government has damaged economy of Karachi. He said that he has discussed situation of Karachi with Prime Minister in detail. He said we have started visiting hospitals of the city.

Earlier, the PTI delegation led by MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman handed over protective kits, hand gloves, masks and others for the health professionals to the administration of SIUT.

It needs to be mentioned that the delegation had also visit Abbasi Shaheed hospital few days back and had hand over the protective kits to the hospital administration.