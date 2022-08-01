Health sector planning in Merged Distts to align with KP Strategic Plan

In collaboration with the Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, GIZ FATA Development Program funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union (EU) assisted the Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the process of aligning the health sector planning in the merged districts with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Sector Strategic Plan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :In collaboration with the Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, GIZ FATA Development Program funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union (EU) assisted the Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the process of aligning the health sector planning in the merged districts with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Sector Strategic Plan.

In this regard, a series of high-level consultative workshops were organized in Peshawar, Islamabad and Bhurban (Muree), in which officials from the Health Secretariat, the Directorate General of Health Services, the Provincial Health Services academy, the Health Sector Reforms Unit, the Planning Cell, managers of the vertical programs and District Health Officers from the merged districts participated.

The merged districts' health sector schemes under the Annual Development Plan (ADP) and the Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP) were reviewed to assess the level of alignment with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Sector Strategic Plan and gaps were identified.

Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, the Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University was the principal investigator of this project and Dr.

Mohammad Rehman and Dr. Naveed were co-investigators and consultants. Prof. Zia thanked GIZ and the German Government for supporting this project. He appreciated the active participation from the representatives of all relevant departments, particularly the DHOs. He said that we have collected, collated, and organized the useful feedback from all cadres of the health sector and will submit it to the department of health for action.

The Special Secretary of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Farooq Jamil who participated in all the consultative meetings assured us that the health sector planning for the merged districts would be aligned with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Sector Strategic Plan.

He urged the Health Department, Health Sector Reforms Unit and the Planning Cell to involve the District Health Officers and the vertical Program Managers from the merged districts in the planning process and to ensure that all the upcoming health sector schemes for the merged districts under the ADP and AIP were aligned with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Sector Strategic Plan.