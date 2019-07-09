UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Sector Provides Huge Potential For Foreign Investment: Sanjrani

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:28 PM

Health sector provides huge potential for foreign Investment: Sanjrani

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday said the Health Sector Provides Huge Potential in the country for foreign investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday said the Health Sector Provides Huge Potential in the country for foreign investment.

He said it was highly encouraging that Chinese investors were taking keen interest in this sector which would help improve quality of life in the country.

Chairman expressed these views while talking to a consortium of health sector investment from China here at Parliament House, said a news release.

The consortium is currently exploring the possibilities of expanding its network providing different health related facilities to the people.

Leader of the delegation informed the Senate Chairman about initiatives taken so far. He said the consortium has presence and different cities of Pakistan with twenty six offices and intends to open an office in Quetta as well.

Senate Chairman appreciated the investment plans of the consortium and hoped that it would benefit the local population by not providing quality health facilities but also generating jobs and enhancing health sector outreach at local level.

Senate Chairman assured his cooperation to the Chinese consortium. He said China was a sincere friend and Pakistan has always welcomed Chinese investment in different sectors.

Senate Chairman observed that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the hallmark of trust and cooperation between Pakistan and China. He said the project has opened new vistas of cooperation which would go a long way in deepening the historical all weather, time tested friendship of the two.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Weather Quetta China Parliament CPEC All From Jobs

Recent Stories

DLD, UBL to manage and service OA accounts

9 seconds ago

Indian tycoon Adani rejects Australian mine critic ..

8 minutes ago

Senior US Diplomat, Russia Deputy Foreign Minister ..

8 minutes ago

Minister inspects cement factory's pollution contr ..

8 minutes ago

Pesco teams unearth180 domestic, commercial connec ..

8 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank Higher Sharia Authority holds 5th ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.