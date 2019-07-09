Health sector provides huge potential for foreign Investment: Sanjrani

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday said the Health Sector Provides Huge Potential in the country for foreign investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday said the Health Sector Provides Huge Potential in the country for foreign investment.

He said it was highly encouraging that Chinese investors were taking keen interest in this sector which would help improve quality of life in the country.

Chairman expressed these views while talking to a consortium of health sector investment from China here at Parliament House, said a news release.

The consortium is currently exploring the possibilities of expanding its network providing different health related facilities to the people.

Leader of the delegation informed the Senate Chairman about initiatives taken so far. He said the consortium has presence and different cities of Pakistan with twenty six offices and intends to open an office in Quetta as well.

Senate Chairman appreciated the investment plans of the consortium and hoped that it would benefit the local population by not providing quality health facilities but also generating jobs and enhancing health sector outreach at local level.

Senate Chairman assured his cooperation to the Chinese consortium. He said China was a sincere friend and Pakistan has always welcomed Chinese investment in different sectors.

Senate Chairman observed that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the hallmark of trust and cooperation between Pakistan and China. He said the project has opened new vistas of cooperation which would go a long way in deepening the historical all weather, time tested friendship of the two.