Health sector reforms essential to achieve UHC: Speakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Stakeholders on Tuesday deliberated on practices for improved integrated primary health care and Universal Health Coverage (UHC) to strengthen the delivery of high-quality medical services.

The Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination and the British High Commission in Islamabad, organized this national joint learning event for the World Bank’s National Health Support Programme (NHSP) and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s (FCDO) Evidence for Health (E4H) Programme.

The goal was to improve primary health care services by sharing government experiences and addressing health system vulnerabilities caused by climate change.

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Mukhtar Barth, Federal and Provincial Secretaries of Health joined the British High Commission’s Development Director Jo Moir, World Bank’s Practice Manager Feng Zhao and others to discuss and develop a way forward to Pakistan’s UHC commitment.

Dr Barth said that strengthening of primary health care and commitment to universal health coverage, development of integrated health information systems and urgent challenges posed by climate change must be at the forefront of our collective agenda.

“This learning event represents a critical juncture for Pakistan's health sector, where we bring together diverse stakeholders from across the country to forge innovative solutions and strengthen our primary health care services and commitment to UHC, by sharing successful practices across all provinces".

The learning event brought together government stakeholders from federal and provincial health ministries, as well as districts in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), alongside participants from Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

It also included senior representatives from the British High Commission, the GFF, GAVI, World Bank, UNICEF, WHO, donors, development partners, international NGOs, and academics.

Speaking at the learning event, Jo Moir, Development Director at the British High Commission, emphasized UK's strong support for Pakistan's health sector reforms towards Universal Health Coverage.

She noted, "We've engaged in an extraordinary exchange of ideas and practices across provinces, bolstering our joint commitment to robust primary health care systems and climate resilience.

Jo Moir said, "Together, we are building a foundation that not only advances health care but also equips Pakistan to face future challenges, ensuring that every citizen has access to the health services they deserve without financial hardship."

She said, "We are committed to working with the Government of Pakistan and our partners to translate these discussions into tangible improvements in health outcomes."

Dr. Feng Zhao, World Bank’s Practice Manager for South Asia Region Health, Nutrition and Population Global Practice, appreciated the active participation of this cross learning and knowledge exchange events among provinces.

He said, “Each Province is trying out various innovative solutions towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in respective contexts.

This event facilitated policy makers to learn from each other and scale up best practices to achieve primary healthcare objectives.

"Quality primary healthcare is the foundation to improve maternal and child health and nutrition which will contribute to the reduction of child stunting, one of the core objectives of the new World Bank Country Partnership Framework for Pakistan for the next decade”.

Muhib Farooqui, Principal Manager at Integrity Global, expressed his sincere gratitude to all attendees from various provinces for their participation in the learning event and for sharing their valuable experiences.

He said, “Integrity is honoured to support the British High Commission and Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination to gather key stakeholders. It underscores our shared commitment to strengthen health systems that are resilient, inclusive, and equitable. By fostering collaboration and innovation, we aim to pave the way for sustainable health reforms that will benefit all citizens.

"I am confident that together, we can build a healthier future for Pakistan”.

The event highlighted key themes such as Integrated Health Management Information System (HMIS) data for planning and policymaking, strengthening PHC service delivery, and adapting health systems to climate change.

The learning event focused on fostering meaningful dialogue, exchanging best practices, and identifying lessons to strengthen the delivery of high-quality and affordable primary healthcare.