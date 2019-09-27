Health sector reforms must to ensure efficient, healthcare services: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that reforms in the health sector are necessary to ensure provision of efficient and timely healthcare services to citizens throughout the province adding that the government has been elected to serve citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that reforms in the health sector are necessary to ensure provision of efficient and timely healthcare services to citizens throughout the province adding that the government has been elected to serve citizens.

He was addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of government Degree College Koh-e- Damin in Mattani area of Peshawar here on Friday.

The chief minister stated that the government cannot function to serve the selfish interests of government servants nor can it allow government officials to work according to their free will. He furthered that the provincial government has passed RHA and DHA Acts from the provincial Assembly in order to ensure the provision of uniform healthcare services in far flung areas of the province.

He also took notice of the recent incidents in University of Peshawar and Swat University stating that a proper enquiry in to the matter will be held and decisions will be taken on merit and keeping in view the requirements of justice. He clarified that no political interference or favoritism can be allowed in provision of justice.

It is pertinent to mention here that Government Degree College Koh-e- Damin has been completed in two years time at an estimated cost of Rs. 340 million which has six laborites and is currently providing educational facilities to more than 370 students.

The Chief Minister stated that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently fighting for the cause of Kashmiris in the United Nations.

He stated that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa firmly support the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan adding that no leader in the recent history of Pakistan has raised voice for the demands of Kashmiris and the entire Muslim Ummah in such a manner.

The Chief Minister on this occasion also announced that all union councils of Koh-e- Damin will continue to remain in one Tehsil. He also announced the solarization of more than 400 mosques in Koh-e- Damin area of Mattani along with directing the irrigation department to complete the construction work on Wuch (dried) Canal on priority basis.

The Chief Minister also announced a survey and feasibility study on the construction of Dam in Koh-e-Damin area of Mattani and also announced the establishment of play ground.

Mahmood Khan stated that the biggest challenge for the incumbent government was the successful merger of erstwhile FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which has been completed successfully.

He added that the recent elections in the Tribal Districts have proved that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf is the majority party in the tribal districts that negated the negative and baseless propaganda of opponents.

Criticizing the role of opposition parties, Mahmood Khan stated that corrupt political mafias have left the public exchequer empty and every child of the nation in debt. He ensured that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will recover the looted wealth of the nation at any cost.