Health sector revolutionized by reforms initiatives of government: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Tuesday vowed to further improve healthcare delivery system and said that reforms initiative of government has revolutionized health sector of KP.

He was addressing a Memorandum of Understanding sighing ceremony with DAI Fleming Fund UK.

Secretary Health, Dr. Ayesha of Fleming Fund and concerned officials of health department attended the ceremony.

Addressing the event, provincial minister assured full support to Fleming Fund in its venture in KP. He said that last eight years efforts of KP government to revolutionize healthcare delivery system and its reforms initiatives have changed the dynamics of health system.

Highlighting health sector flagship projects of KP, minister said that Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) is a remarkable achievement of provincial government that is serving patients in an effective and satisfactory way. He informed that ninety percent of PIC staff is from KP and being trained in reputed medical facilities of the country including Agha Khan Hospital.

He said that commitment of government reflects in Nasir Ullah Babar and Moulvi Jee hospital that have been provided all the needed facilities and equipment to serve ailing community.

He said that government was planning to invest funds in projects of importance and maximum utility rather insignificant schemes.