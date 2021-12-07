UrduPoint.com

Health Sector Revolutionized By Reforms Initiatives Of Government: Minister

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:01 PM

Health sector revolutionized by reforms initiatives of government: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Tuesday vowed to further improve healthcare delivery system and said that reforms initiative of government has revolutionized health sector of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Tuesday vowed to further improve healthcare delivery system and said that reforms initiative of government has revolutionized health sector of KP.

He was addressing a Memorandum of Understanding sighing ceremony with DAI Fleming Fund UK.

Secretary Health, Dr. Ayesha of Fleming Fund and concerned officials of health department attended the ceremony.

Addressing the event, provincial minister assured full support to Fleming Fund in its venture in KP. He said that last eight years efforts of KP government to revolutionize healthcare delivery system and its reforms initiatives have changed the dynamics of health system.

Highlighting health sector flagship projects of KP, minister said that Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) is a remarkable achievement of provincial government that is serving patients in an effective and satisfactory way. He informed that ninety percent of PIC staff is from KP and being trained in reputed medical facilities of the country including Agha Khan Hospital.

He said that commitment of government reflects in Nasir Ullah Babar and Moulvi Jee hospital that have been provided all the needed facilities and equipment to serve ailing community.

He said that government was planning to invest funds in projects of importance and maximum utility rather insignificant schemes.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nasir United Kingdom Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

2 minutes ago
 22 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

22 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

28 seconds ago
 SU conduct interviews for scholarship grant

SU conduct interviews for scholarship grant

30 seconds ago
 Kamyab Jawan Sports trials held at Diamond Cricket ..

Kamyab Jawan Sports trials held at Diamond Cricket Ground

33 seconds ago
 EU Says Ready to Build Dialogue With Russia, But M ..

EU Says Ready to Build Dialogue With Russia, But Moscow Chooses to Act Aggressiv ..

35 seconds ago
 Christmas preparations start in capital

Christmas preparations start in capital

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.