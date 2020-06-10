UrduPoint.com
Health Sector To Get Priority In Upcoming Budget :Yasmin Rashid

Wed 10th June 2020 | 02:44 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday said that in the upcoming budget, the top priority would be given to strengthening the healthcare system of the country and establishing new COVID-19 hospitals with increasing number of paramedic staff

Talking to a private news channel, she said the upcoming budget would be devised to deal with the impact of the coronavirus and therefore a new strategy has been worked out, under which, besides health, employment creation, social sector and revival of sick economy were to be given importance above all.

She said the major focus of the Punjab government in the upcoming budget would be on the health sector, adding, no doubt the provincial government had done a lot of work in the health sector in the past, there was a greater need to focus on this sector in the aftermath of coronavirus spread.

Replying to a question, she said the Federal government has given full support to the province in the current coronavirus emergency situation and provided all kinds of assistance.

Replying to another question regarding the facilities in hospitals, she said it was a manageable volume and much of the work to prepare more staff, training on handling those cases, getting people comfortable with personal protective equipment.

The Punjab government is utilizing all available resources in purchasing protective kits, ventilators and everything is fine with regard to health facilities in the rural areas of Punjab, she said.

She further said that things were very different now and there has been a lot of improvement in health facilities in those parts of the province.

