Health Secy pays surprise visits to different hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Momin Agha made surprise visit at Holly Family, Benazir Bhutto and District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi to inquire about dengue patients.

Concerned Medical Superintendents briefed the health secretary about the health facilities being provided to the dengue patients in the hospitals.

Momin Agha also asked patients about health facilities.

Surveillance of monitoring teams for the eradication of dengue disease being done on priority basis.

Momin Agha said on this occasion that free medical facilities were being provided to the dengue patients in all government hospitals.

Additional doctors and paramedics have also been deputed in government hospitals of high risk districts. Negligence in providing the best medical facilities to the patients would not be tolerated at any cost,he said adding that surprise visits of different government hospitals were being made on the direction of Minister Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid to review medical facilities.