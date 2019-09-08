UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Secy Pays Surprise Visits To Different Hospitals

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 09:20 PM

Health Secy pays surprise visits to different hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Momin Agha made surprise visit at Holly Family, Benazir Bhutto and District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi to inquire about dengue patients.

Concerned Medical Superintendents briefed the health secretary about the health facilities being provided to the dengue patients in the hospitals.

Momin Agha also asked patients about health facilities.

Surveillance of monitoring teams for the eradication of dengue disease being done on priority basis.

Momin Agha said on this occasion that free medical facilities were being provided to the dengue patients in all government hospitals.

Additional doctors and paramedics have also been deputed in government hospitals of high risk districts. Negligence in providing the best medical facilities to the patients would not be tolerated at any cost,he said adding that surprise visits of different government hospitals were being made on the direction of Minister Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid to review medical facilities.

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Education Visit Rashid Rawalpindi Family All Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber discusses key media issues with pa ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Metro is a key pillar of our infrastructure, ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi leading global efforts to shape future o ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses bill on ..

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes energy industry’s thought leaders a ..

2 hours ago

Kazakh Ambassador proud of UAE&#039;s mission to I ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.