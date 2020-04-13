UrduPoint.com
Health Services DG Urges Citizens To Continue Social Distancing

Umer Jamshaid 35 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Health Services Director General Dr Hassan Urooj on Monday asked the citizens to continue social distancing and self-isolation in order to control further spread of coronavirus

Talking to private news channel, Urooj urged everyone to stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing of two meters or more when out and meeting with people.

Talking to private news channel, Urooj urged everyone to stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing of two meters or more when out and meeting with people.

"I am confident that Pakistan will be able to get rid of this pandemic very soon and once the COVID-19 issue is over, Pakistan will become a more vigilant country", he hoped.

Keeping in view the present situation, all the segments of society should forged unity for the sake of national interests, he said.

There are two to three levels where the government is focusing the most, he said, adding that the chain of coronavirus spread should be disconnected at society level.

Another level is surveillance, means identification of suspected cases, tracing and feeding them, he explained.

Dr Hassan Urooj said the government has so far done good job at all levels in fight against COVID-19.

The citizens must have to play their role at individual level to comply with the government's policy of social distancing and isolation, he added.

The people are facing difficulties due to lockdown, but the government is trying to maintain a balance between retrieving economy and ensuring social distancing among people, DG said.

No vaccine has been invented in the world to cure coronavirus patient, he said, adding that he would like to appeal to youth to become the part of PM's Tiger Force and actively participate on PM's Corona Relief Fund as well.

