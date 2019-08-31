UrduPoint.com
Health Services Holds Rally In Lahore

Sat 31st August 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :A rally organized by the Director General Health Services, Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris took out here on Friday.

All officers and officials of the Directorate General Health Services Punjab participated in the rally besides raising slogans "Kashmir Bany Ga Pakistan".

DG Health Dr Haroon Jahangir said that this rally was organized on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan and instructions of Provincial Minister Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid.

Dr Haroon said that "We strongly condemn the Indian barbarianism and will continue to support Kashmiris in their freedom movement."

