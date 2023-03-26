UrduPoint.com

Health Specialist Recommends Well-balanced Diet During Ramazan

Published March 26, 2023

Health specialist recommends well-balanced diet during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Health specialist on Sunday has advised the public for a disciplined routine and a well-balanced diet while fasting as gaining weight during Ramazan can cause chronic inflammation, heart disease, diabetes and reduced lung function.

Talking to a private news channel, a renowned specialist Dr Shahzad Ali Khan advises people to avoid eating fried, oily and heavy food items as they cannot be easily digested and can make you feel bloated.

Meals should be chewed slowly and thoroughly rather than being eaten hastily, he said, adding, it is important to drink plenty of water and other hydrating fluids during the non-fasting hours to prevent dehydration during the day.

Regular short-distance walks for a couple of hours are also suggested after iftar also helps digestion.

Moreover, he recommended consuming foods that are rich in protein during Seher and Iftar, adding, consuming too much sugar can also leads to feelings of fatigue, decreased energy and reduced alertness.

Replying to a question, the iftar meal should be a balanced meal that replenishes energy and nutrients, adding, it should include complex carbohydrates, such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, along with some protein and healthy fats.

Sehri is extremely important as it is what helps people maintain their energy levels during the day, he said, adding, however, it is essential that the right food in the right quantity is consumed, especially if the person is working.

The most common complaints during Ramazan include constipation, indigestion and headaches, adding, a balanced meal during both Sehri and Iftar is vital to not experience any of these.

