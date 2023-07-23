Health specialist warns public for consuming unhealthy food during Monsoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Health expert on Sunday expressed his serious concerned over rising number of monsoon related ailments and suggested the public needs to stay active and not consume unhealthy options like excessive fried, frozen and street food during the monsoon.

Renowned Cardiologist General Dr Azhar Mahmood Kayani, talking to ptv news channel, said that people indulge in eating a lot of junk and oily food the rain for fun which are key factors in contracting such monsoon diseases, adding, people need to be aware of the hazards associated with rain-related diseases.

He added that the people must take care of themselves by ensuring clean surroundings, eating healthy fresh food and by drinking boiled or filtered water.

A lot of cases of seasonal diseases such as viral fever, malaria, typhoid and acute diarrhea were being reported in last few days, he added.

He further point out that healthy eating habits and regular exercises at home may help one stay fit and healthy during the rainy season. "This lack of physical activity during the monsoon not just makes me physically weak and mentally gloomy but also vulnerable to diseases," he added.

Dr Azhar Mahmood Kayani suggested that during the rainy season, it was not advisable for the people to store food for a long time and have it later.

Replying to a question about diabetic and heart patients due to obesity, he said that excessive sugar consumption,unhealthy food choices and lack of physical activities were the main reasons to weight gain, obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cancer, liver, and kidney diseases. It is crucial to raise awareness about the high sugar content in sugary drinks and promote healthier alternatives to reduce the risk of obesity and associated chronic diseases, he added.