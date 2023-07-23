Open Menu

Health Specialist Warns Public For Consuming Unhealthy Food During Monsoon

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Health specialist warns public for consuming unhealthy food during Monsoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Health expert on Sunday expressed his serious concerned over rising number of monsoon related ailments and suggested the public needs to stay active and not consume unhealthy options like excessive fried, frozen and street food during the monsoon.

Renowned Cardiologist General Dr Azhar Mahmood Kayani, talking to ptv news channel, said that people indulge in eating a lot of junk and oily food the rain for fun which are key factors in contracting such monsoon diseases, adding, people need to be aware of the hazards associated with rain-related diseases.

He added that the people must take care of themselves by ensuring clean surroundings, eating healthy fresh food and by drinking boiled or filtered water.

A lot of cases of seasonal diseases such as viral fever, malaria, typhoid and acute diarrhea were being reported in last few days, he added.

He further point out that healthy eating habits and regular exercises at home may help one stay fit and healthy during the rainy season. "This lack of physical activity during the monsoon not just makes me physically weak and mentally gloomy but also vulnerable to diseases," he added.

Dr Azhar Mahmood Kayani suggested that during the rainy season, it was not advisable for the people to store food for a long time and have it later.

Replying to a question about diabetic and heart patients due to obesity, he said that excessive sugar consumption,unhealthy food choices and lack of physical activities were the main reasons to weight gain, obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cancer, liver, and kidney diseases. It is crucial to raise awareness about the high sugar content in sugary drinks and promote healthier alternatives to reduce the risk of obesity and associated chronic diseases, he added.

Related Topics

Water May Sunday Cancer Weight PTV

Recent Stories

UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcel ..

UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcels for Sudanese refugees, local ..

9 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

24 minutes ago
 ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in f ..

ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in forensic tests

39 minutes ago
 Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate ..

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate action

54 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on Jul ..

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

15 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

17 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

17 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

17 hours ago
 Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan