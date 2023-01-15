UrduPoint.com

Health Specialists Urge To Take Precautionary Measures To Save From Viral Infections

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Health specialists urge to take precautionary measures to save from viral infections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Health specialists have strongly recommended the people of the twin cities to take precautionary measures so that they can be saved themselves from the viral infections which are on the rise these days.

According to them, as the intense cold persists in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to which viral infections are on the rise among people including flu, cough and fever and other respiratory diseases.

They warned that a large number of patients have been admitted to various hospitals in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi thus witnessing an increase in cases of common cold, cough, sore throat, chest infection, fever and pneumonia.

Instructions are being issued to people to protect themselves from cold and wear warm clothes and use soup and coffee to keep themselves warm, they added.

Talking to a private news channel, Medical specialist Dr Asif Hassan said that viral infections are spreading rapidly.

He said that parents should not send their sick children to schools so that other children can be protected from catching the viral infection adding he said the citizens should wear masks when leaving home.

In the OPDs, he said patients were being urged to sit at a distance and wear masks to prevent the spread of viral infections.

He said that patients were being instructed to use medicines regularly and take precautionary measures.

