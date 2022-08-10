Health staff busy in providing health facilities to flood victims in Awaran: DHO

District Health Officer (DHO) Awaran Dr. Alam Baloch on Wednesday said that the staffs of the health department were busy performing their duties round the clock to provide health facilities to flood victims in the affected areas of Awaran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Awaran Dr. Alam Baloch on Wednesday said that the staffs of the health department were busy performing their duties round the clock to provide health facilities to flood victims in the affected areas of Awaran.

He said, on the special orders of Director General (DG) of Health, Balochistan Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi, the teams of Health Department had set up free medical camps in the flood-affected areas of Awaran for the prevention of epidemics.

At least 92 flood victims were given immediate rescue medical aid to save their lives, whereas 45 patients of malaria fever and four patients of skin disease were diagnosed in the free medical, he maintained.

Also, more than 400 victims were treated by establishing a medical camp in District Administration Gishgore. In total, 593 flood victims were given timely medical aid.

The health workers maintained their diligent and conscientious service despite the unavailability of basic facilities.