Health staff given training on CPR, safe rescue techniques

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) ::Emergency Rescue Service 1122 on Thursday arranged a training camp for female technicians performing duties in Swabi district.

The day-long training organized by District Emergency Officer Rafiullah Marwat was supervised by Assistant Professor Pediatric Department, Dr Haji Gul Afridi of Gajju Khan Medical College.

The training, participated by women and men, aimed to educate participants on the CPR and safe methods of transporting emergency patients.

Rescue Staff also holds practical demonstration for orientation of health workers to act efficiently in emergencies. Later certificates were distributed among the participants.